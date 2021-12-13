Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is completely free to claim on Steam right now, until 6pm December 14.

The game, usually costing around £10.99, allows players to live the “epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter” in the wild west.

You can meet iconic outlaws, like Billy the Kidd and Jesse James.

Releasing in 2013, all reviews of the game add up to “Overwhelmingly positive” on Steam, with over 95% of the 20,000 reviews being positive.

Lately, the game has received “Very positive” reviews, with 94% of the 2,400 reviews in the past 30 days being positive.

Developed by the studio behind Dying Light, this game would be a great game to play, even with a price tag, so getting it for free is something that shouldn’t be turned down.

Currently, you can claim the game and add it to your library via the Steam store, where it will remain forever for you to play at your leisure.