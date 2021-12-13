'Belfast' and 'West Side Story' have dominated the nominations for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, each receiving 11 nods.

The Sir Kenneth Branagh comedy-drama set in 1960s Northern Ireland during the troubles and the Steven Spielberg remake of the classic musical have both been nominated for Best Picture, and the two filmmakers will also go head to head for the accolade of Best Director.

'Dune' and 'The Power of the Dog' picked up ten nominations each, and will compete for the evening's biggest award, Best Picture, against 'Belfast' and 'West Side Story', along with musical film 'tick, tick…Boom!', 'Licorice Pizza' , 'King Richard', 'CODA', 'Nightmare Alley' and 'Don't Look Up.

'Licorice Pizza” and 'Nightmare Alley' collected eight nominations each, while 'King Richard' and 'Don’t Look Up', received a total of six nods.

Kristen Stewart, 31, has been nominated for Best Actress for her role as the late Princess Diana in the drama film 'Spencer', alongside pop stars Lady Gaga and Alana Haim - who are nominated for 'House of Gucci' and 'Licorice Pizza' respectively, Nicole Kidman for her turn as comedy legend Lucille Ball in 'Meet the Ricardos', 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' star Jessica Chastain and 'The Lost Daughter's Olivia Colman.

For Best Actor, Nicolas Cage (‘Pig’) and Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The Power of the Dog’) both received a nod for their work, along with Andrew Garfield ('tick,tick...Boom!'), Peter Dinklage ('Cyrano', Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth'), and Will Smith for 'King Richard'.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will reveal the winners live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on 9 January 2022.

Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement when the nominations were announced:: "We are so proud to be honouring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time.

"All eyes are going to be on the Fairmont Century Plaza red carpet and ballroom on January 9th, when the biggest stars in movies and television will be gathered to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment this past year.

"In the safest possible environment, it will mark the return of the kind of glitz and glamour we haven’t been able to enjoy in far too long."

The nominations for the TV categories were released last week and are led by 'Succession' with eight nods.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards list of nominations - film:

BEST PICTURE:

‘Belfast’

‘CODA’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Dune’

‘King Richard’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘Nightmare Alley’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘tick, tick…Boom!’

‘West Side Story’

BEST ACTOR:

Nicolas Cage – ‘Pig’

Benedict Cumberbatch – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Peter Dinklage – ‘Cyrano’

Andrew Garfield – ‘tick, tick…Boom!’

Will Smith – ‘King Richard’

Denzel Washington – ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

BEST ACTRESS:

Jessica Chastain – ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Olivia Colman – ‘The Lost Daughter’

Lady Gaga – ‘House of Gucci’

Alana Haim – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Nicole Kidman – ‘Being the Ricardos’

Kristen Stewart – ‘Spencer’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Jamie Dornan – ‘Belfast’

Ciarán Hinds – ‘Belfast’

Troy Kotsur – ‘CODA’

Jared Leto – ‘House of Gucci’

J.K. Simmons – ‘Being the Ricardos’

Kodi Smit-McPhee – ‘The Power of the Dog’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Caitríona Balfe – ‘Belfast’

Ariana DeBose – ‘West Side Story’

Ann Dowd – ‘Mass’

Kirsten Dunst – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Aunjanue Ellis – ‘King Richard’

Rita Moreno – ‘West Side Story’

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS:

Jude Hill – ‘Belfast’

Cooper Hoffman – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Emilia Jones – ‘CODA’

Woody Norman – ‘C’mon C’mon’

Saniyya Sidney – ‘King Richard’

Rachel Zegler – ‘West Side Story’

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE:

‘Belfast’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘The Harder They Fall’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘West Side Story’

BEST DIRECTOR:

Paul Thomas Anderson – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Kenneth Branagh – ‘Belfast’

Jane Campion – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Guillermo del Toro – ‘Nightmare Alley’

Steven Spielberg – ‘West Side Story’

Denis Villeneuve – ‘Dune’

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Paul Thomas Anderson – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Zach Baylin – ‘King Richard’

Kenneth Branagh – ‘Belfast’

Adam McKay, David Sirota – ‘Don’t Look Up’

Aaron Sorkin – ‘Being the Ricardos’

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Jane Campion – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Maggie Gyllenhaal – ‘The Lost Daughter’

Siân Heder – ‘CODA’

Tony Kushner – ‘West Side Story’

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – ‘Dune’

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Bruno Delbonnel – ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Greig Fraser – ‘Dune’

Janusz Kaminski – ‘West Side Story’

Dan Laustsen – ‘Nightmare Alley’

Ari Wegner – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Haris Zambarloukos – ‘Belfast’

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – ‘Belfast’

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – ‘Nightmare Alley’

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – ‘The French Dispatch’

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – ‘West Side Story’

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – ‘Dune’

BEST EDITING:

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – ‘West Side Story’

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – ‘Belfast’

Andy Jurgensen – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Peter Sciberras – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Joe Walker – ‘Dune’

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

Jenny Beavan – ‘Cruella’

Luis Sequeira – ‘Nightmare Alley’

Paul Tazewell – ‘West Side Story’

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – ‘Dune’

Janty Yates – ‘House of Gucci’

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP:

‘Cruella’

‘Dune’

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

‘House of Gucci’

‘Nightmare Alley’

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:

‘Dune’

‘The Matrix Resurrections’

‘Nightmare Alley’

‘No Time to Die’

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

BEST COMEDY:

‘Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Free Guy’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘Licorice Pizza’

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

‘Encanto’

‘Flee’

‘Luca’

‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

‘A Hero’

‘Drive My Car’

‘Flee’

‘The Hand of God’

‘The Worst Person in the World’

BEST SONG:

Be Alive – ‘King Richard’

Dos Oruguitas – ‘Encanto’

Guns Go Bang – ‘The Harder They Fall’

Just Look Up – ‘Don’t Look Up’

No Time to Die – ‘No Time to Die’

BEST SCORE:

Nicholas Britell – ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jonny Greenwood – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer’

Nathan Johnson – ‘Nightmare Alley’

Hans Zimmer – ‘Dune’