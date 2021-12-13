Kristin Davis was "shocked" by the negative comments she received on her appearance after the premiere of 'And Just Like That.'

The 56-year-old actress returned to her role of Charlotte York in the 'Sex and the City' spin-off 'And Just Like That' but has slammed comments made about her appearance since its debut.

She said: "Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock. I feel angry and I don't want to feel angry all the time, so I don't look at it, I just know it's there."

Kristin then went on to claim that the criticism she has received along with her co-stars - Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon - mirrors that of what was written about them during the show's original run in the early 2000s.

She told The Sunday Times Style Magazine: " They would write articles every week about how I was 'pear-shaped,' which I didn't feel was a compliment at the time. It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn't avoid it. I kind of feel like that's how it is now too. But I also feel — I'm going to be blunt — I feel like, 'F*** you. F*** you people, like, come over here and do it better.' You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?"

Kristin's comments come after Sarah Jessica Parker - who plays columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the series - labelled the reaction to their appearances on the show as "misogynistic."

She said: "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. 'Grey hair grey hair grey hair. Does she have grey hair?'"