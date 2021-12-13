Kristin Davis was 'shocked' by negative comments on her appearance

Kristin Davis was "shocked" by the negative comments she received on her appearance after the premiere of 'And Just Like That.'

The 56-year-old actress returned to her role of Charlotte York in the 'Sex and the City' spin-off 'And Just Like That' but has slammed comments made about her appearance since its debut.

She said: "Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock. I feel angry and I don't want to feel angry all the time, so I don't look at it, I just know it's there."

Kristin then went on to claim that the criticism she has received along with her co-stars - Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon - mirrors that of what was written about them during the show's original run in the early 2000s.

She told The Sunday Times Style Magazine: " They would write articles every week about how I was 'pear-shaped,' which I didn't feel was a compliment at the time. It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn't avoid it. I kind of feel like that's how it is now too. But I also feel — I'm going to be blunt — I feel like, 'F*** you. F*** you people, like, come over here and do it better.' You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?"

Kristin's comments come after Sarah Jessica Parker - who plays columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the series - labelled the reaction to their appearances on the show as "misogynistic."

She said: "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. 'Grey hair grey hair grey hair. Does she have grey hair?'"

