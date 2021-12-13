Ben Affleck's kids think his viral meme is his greatest success

The 49-year-old actor - who has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, nine with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49 - was snapped at a sports game whispering to current girlfriend Jennifer Lopez which went viral as a meme.

He said: "I am a big sports guy, I'm not a big meme guy, I don't follow the memes. My kids like the memes. My kids think the highest form of success in life is to become a meme, so in that sense, they have to be proud of me despite outward appearances."

Despite the kids of the Oscar-winning star being in awe of his Internet success, Ben has no plans to engage with the trend, which sees social media users caption the image with a humorous line as Ben whispers to J Lo, who then looks unimpressed in the next image.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added: "If I got in the business of commenting on all the memes on the Internet, it would force me to be witty, and I just can’t. I just don’t have that to bring, so I'm just gonna let it speak for itself."

The Hollywood star was speaking at the premiere of his new movie 'The Tender Bar' -which he attended with his 'Jenny from the Block' girlfriend, but the event coincided with the birthday of J Lo's mother Guadalupe Rodriguez.

When asked if he planned to celebrate , he simply answered: "Tonight I'm at the premiere of 'Tender Bar.'"

