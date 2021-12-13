Sherri Shepherd pulled out of an appearance on 'The Wendy Williams Show' after emergency surgery.

The 54-year-old comedian was due to take over presenting duties from Wendy Williams on Monday (13.12.2021) but was replaced by actor Michael Rapaport after suffering from appendicitis the day before.

At the start of the show, Michael explained: "So Sherri was supposed to host today. Unfortunately, she had appendicitis. She's fine. She is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She's feeling fine today and she is rested. Get well soon, Sherri. Everybody loves you."

The 'Dish Nation' star was said to be "absolutely devastated" to have to cancel her guest spot on the show, but is expected to make a "full recovery."

A representative told Deadline: "Due to appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd underwent an emergency surgery yesterday. The procedure was successful, and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting. Sherri is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors' orders and expected to make a full recovery."

Sherri opened up about the incident herself, thanking Michael for stepping in at the last minute before joking she was "mad" to have missed WWE star Naomi, who was a guest on the show.

Sherri wrote on Instagram: "If you watched the @WendyWilliams show today, you saw the news about my emergency surgery. Thanks to @MichaelRapaport for stepping in for me at the last minute! And while I’m mad I didn’t meet WWE’s Naomi aka @trinity_fatu in person yet, Jeffrey did!"

Sherri was the latest star lined up to fill in for Wendy, who is taking time away from the show whilst she battles her own health issues.

In November, Wendy told fans on Instagram: "As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready."