Josh Peck is to guest star on the 'iCarly' reboot.

The 35-year-old actor will be reunited with his former 'Drake and Josh' co-star Miranda Cosgrove, who went on to play the lead role on sitcom 'iCarly’ and reprised the role for the reboot which premiered in 2021.

Josh said: "Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new 'iCarly', we chatted about finding something fun for me to play."

Miranda first starred as Megan Parker on 'Drake and Josh' between 2004 and 2007 before fronting her own sitcom as web show host Carly Shay on 'iCarly.'

Former Nickelodeon star Josh - who played Megan's stepbrother alongside Drake Bell - will now be playing Carly's manager Paul.

He told PEOPLE: "Being on the ‘iCarly’ set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I'm excited to be able to be a part of what they're creating."

News of Josh's casting in 'iCarly' comes after Miranda previously teased that a reunion for the pair could be in the works.

She told E! News: "I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now. I don't know exactly what the character is gonna be, but you know, Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he'd do an episode."

The reboot of the popular 2000s series follows Carly's transition into adulthood and sees her re-launch her once-viral web show for a more mature audience.