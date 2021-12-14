Park So-dam has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The 30-year-old actress - who is known for her role in the comedy thriller 'Parasite' - discovered she had cancer during a routine check up and underwent surgery to remove the cancerous mass from her neck but had to pull out of promoting her latest movie 'Special Delivery.'

In a statement given to CNN, her agency ArtistCompany said: "Actress Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer during a routine health check-up and after the advice of the doctor, she has undergone surgery. As the long awaited film 'Special Delivery 'is about to release soon, she is very disappointed that she is not present with her fans who have waited and shown their support.

The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing support for 'Special Delivery' and actress Park So Dam, as well as the actors and crew of 'Special Delivery' overcoming this difficult time together.”

The actress's agency then went on to claim that she will now be focussing on her recovery for the foreseeable.

It continued: "Actor Park So-dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do our best to help the actor recover her health."

According to the NHS website, around "9 in 10" people who suffer from thyroid cancer survive five years after the diagnosis and noted that it is "most common" for those in their 30s.

The website reads: "Thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones.

It's most common in people in their 30s and those over the age of 60. Women are 2 to 3 times more likely to develop it than men. Around 9 in every 10 people are alive 5 years after a diagnosis of thyroid cancer. Many of these are cured and will have a normal lifespan”