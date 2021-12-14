'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' has reportedly shut down production after Garcelle Beauvais and other stars tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bravo reality show - which was filming for its 12th season - is taking "every precaution" to keep its cast safe whilst they recover.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine: "The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe. All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it."

Garcelle - who is also known for her hosting role on 'The Real' - took to Instagram to share the news that she had tested positive for the disease on Monday (13.12.2021), but noted that her twin sons Jax and Jaid, 14, had tested negative.

In a video, she said: "I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I'm sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they've tested negative. We're going to continue testing them. Send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days, well not few — probably 10."

TMZ reports that Garcelle's co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, as well as a member of the crew have also all all tested positive which "caused producers to suspend all filming".

It is the second time the reality show has been forced to shut down production due to COVID, after shooting on the 11th series was interrupted amid concerns over the virus in 2020.

An insider told Hollywood Life at the time: "RHOBH was shut down due to COVID. Everyone thinks it’s a crew member that tested positive and the ladies and production were informed this morning. They filmed yesterday. Everyone’s been told to quarantine for 14 days and haven’t been told much else right now."