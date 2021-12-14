Brad Pitt is set to reopen the famed Miraval recording studio at his French winery.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star has partnered up with record producer Damien Quintard on the renovation project, and it sounds like the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star could break out into music.

The 30-year-old French studio wizard - who has worked with Brian Eno - told PEOPLE: “It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound.

“I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music.”

The recording space is inside Chateau Miraval, the estate Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie purchased in 2012 for an estimated $60 million, and the venue for their 2014 wedding.

Long before then, between the 1970s and 1990s, the likes of Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Rammstein, Sting, Muse and more frequented the popular studio.

It has sat unused for a some time, and as part of the renovations, Brad and Damien are designing their very own mixing desk.

Damien added how the studio has a “redefined a remarkable natural reverb so we can record voices or instruments anywhere in the studio. It really is a space where you can produce anything from pop and rock, to hip-hop and classical records.”

Artists are able to stay in a tower adjoined to the studio and there is also a swimming pool on the sprawling estate.

Meanwhile, it was just revealed that Brad and Lewis Hamilton are working on a new racing movie.

The 'Fight Club' star and the 36-year-old Formula One driver have joined forces for a new film, which will star Brad and be directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and screenwriter Ehren Kruger are also involved in the untitled project, which is the subject of a bidding war between Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.