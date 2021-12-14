Avril Lavigne is working on a movie adaptation of 'Sk8er Boi'.

The 37-year-old singer has teased plans to take her 2002 single - which featured on her debut album 'Let Go' - and turn it into a blockbuster love story as she looks ahead to the song's 20th anniversary next year.

Appearing on iHeartRadio's 'She Is The Voice' podcast, she said: "Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me.

"And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level."

The song tells the story of a teenage girl who turns down a skater boy because her friends don't approve, although she secretly has feelings for him.

Then years later, she regrets her decision as she watches him performing on MTV.

Although Avril - who is set to go on a world tour in 2022 in support of her highly anticipated seventh studio album - didn't offer any more details about a potential big screen adaptation, she did reflect on the inspiration behind the pop rock anthem.

She added: "You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks.

“It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love.

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

Meanwhile, it's not the first time there have been talks of turning the track into a film, as Paramount Pictures were reportedly looking into the possibility as early as 2003.