Kim Kardashian West "could have gone further" with her savage 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.

The 41-year-old reality star hosted the late-night comedy sketch show in October, and didn't hold back with her quips about her famous family and the father of her children, Kanye West, who she joked she filed for divorce from because of his "personality".

And while her relatives told her she could say whatever she wanted, she decided to take out one joke about her sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

She told i-D magazine: “Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want.

“Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted.”

On the one thing she removed from her script, she added: “Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out.

“I could’ve maybe gone further. But everyone was like, ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.’ They were down. That was super cool.”

The businesswoman - who has just passed her baby bar law exam - also insisted she and her family are aware that people mock them and they are "in on the joke" and love to "roast each other all day long".

She said: “I think people might not get that we’re absolutely in on the joke.

“We have a sense of humour. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it.

"I wanted people to see a part of my personality that all my friends know, that everyone close to me knows.

"But, you know, 'SNL' was a completely different audience for me … And it was fun.”

Kim's 'SNL' appearance also saw her poke fun at the political aspirations of both Kanye and her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, plus her famous curves.