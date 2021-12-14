Megan Thee Stallion is still planning to establish assisted living facilities.

The 'Hot Girl' hitmaker recently completed her degree in health administration so is still keen to go ahead with her plans to help those who can't live independently and she wants to use her fellow former students to staff the abodes because she knows how hard it is for graduates to find work.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I'm still going to open up these assisted living facilities and I definitely want to hire new college graduates.

"Nobody ever wants to hire you fresh out of college. They feel like you have no experience, so I want to create a place where you can get experience."

The 26-year-old star admitted college staff didn't realise she was a famous musician at first.

She said: "For a little while they didn’t know I was a rapper until one day I came and I was like, 'I think I’m about to go on tour, so is it a way I could continue my degree online? What can I do?' And they were like, what are you talking about? I finally told them everything I had going on and they saw it for themselves and they were like, 'Oh wow. Well, we do offer these courses online.”'

"The whole time with that, they were super supportive. My Dean, Dr. Rasmus, she was on my butt all the time like an aunt, 'You need to do this, make sure you’re doing that.' She definitely helped me throughout the whole way."

Megan admitted juggling her studies and her music was stressful but she was determined to complete her degree to make her late mother and grandmother proud.

She said: The most challenging thing about college was definitely staying motivated to finish because I was going through so many things and sometimes I’ll just be like, man, forget all this. I just want to go hide in the corner. I’m stressed.

"But I still kept my mom and my grandmother at the back of my mind. Before they passed away, they saw me going to college and they were really hard on me about finishing college, so I was like, you know what? I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them too. I want them to be so proud."