Taylor Swift and Alana Haim enjoyed a joint birthday celebration this week.

The 'I Knew You Were Trouble' hitmaker turned 32 on Monday (13.12.21) while her friend and fellow singer turns 30 on Wednesday (15.12.21), so they got together for a joint party with their mutual friends.

Sharing snaps from the bash on Instagram, Taylor quipped: "*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30.

"Don't worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much. (sic)"

Guests at the star-studded bash included Cooper Hoffman - who appears with Alana in 'Licorice Pizza' - as well as Tommy Dorfman, Sadie Sink, Este Haim, Diana Silver, Gracie Abrams and Martha Hunt.

Taylor and Alana both had their own cakes which seemed to feature childhood photos on top, and they blew out the candles during the party.

Singer Gracie, 22, shared a picture from the night, and sent birthday wishes to her friend on social media.

She wrote: "Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift".

Meanwhile, Taylor had another reason to celebrate recently when her 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' - which appears on 'Red (Taylor's Version)' - broke the Billboard Hot 100 record for the longest Number One, which was previously held by Don McLean's 1971 track 'American Pie'.

She sent the 76-year-old musician flowers and a note after breaking the record, and he described her as a "class act".

In her note, she wrote: "I will never forget that I'm standing on the shoulders of giants.

"Your music has been so important to me. Sending love one writer of LONG SONGS to another."

Meanwhile, Don had previously released a statement last month as he praised Taylor for her achievement.

He said: "'American Pie' remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let's face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor."