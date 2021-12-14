Kim Kardashian West has insisted "no counselling or reconciliation effort" will repair her marriage to Kanye West.

The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star filed for divorce from the rapper in February and despite his recent public pleas for them to get back together, the 41-year-old beauty submitted further paperwork in the matter a few days ago asking for the process to be bifurcated so she can be declared legally single.

The Skims founder - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm with Kanye - is looking for a "speedy and amicable resolution" to the split and wants issues of property and child custody to be dealt with separately.

In documents obtained by People magazine, her legal team wrote: "[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021. [Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive.

"The parties' marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]. There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case."

Kim insisted her marriage to the 'Stronger' hitmaker is "no longer viable".

The documents continued: "There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means.

"The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship."

Kim - who is dating Pete Davidson - herself wrote in the documents: "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.

"[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."