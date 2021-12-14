Hilaria Baldwin says that her husband Alec Baldwin “shushed” her during labour.

The ‘Mom Brain’ podcaster was horrified when her spouse told her to be quieter while she was giving birth to their son Rafael, now six, because he was taking a work call, but the 'Departed' star knew immediately he'd said the wrong thing.

Along with a clipping from the Daily Mirror, headlined ‘When my husband told me to shush during labour I knew my marriage was over’, the 37-year-old yoga instructor wrote: "Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa…He was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'

"The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an a** and he cowered.(sic)"

But Hilaria - who also has Carmen, eight, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, Eduardo, 15 months, and Lucia, nine months, with Alec - insisted the row wasn't worth splitting over and joked she's changed her birthing plan for her future children.

She quipped: "Keeping the marriage. Went on to have 522 babies after. I permit him in after I get the epidural.

"I'll spare you the details of my reaction for now. But it never happened again.(sic)"

The 63-year-old actor recently thanked his wife for giving him a "reason to live" after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of his movie 'Rust' when a gun he was handling discharged a live round.

He wrote on Instagram: "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin

"These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you.(sic)"