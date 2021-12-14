David Arquette and Scott Foley have joined the cast of 'The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry'.

The pair will star alongside previously announced Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks in the new movie which is currently being filmed in Cape Cod.

Gabrielle Zevin has adapted her own New York Times bestselling novel for the movie, which is being directed by Hans Canosa.

The film tells the story of the titular A.J Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history and now his prized possession – a rare edition of Poe poems – has been stolen.

He has given up on other people and even the books in his store are a reminder of a world that is changing too rapidly. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, its unexpected arrival gives Fikry the chance to make his life over and see things anew.

Arquette is playing Lambiase, a shy and funny police officer who becomes a reader and then a bookstore owner while Foley will play Daniel Parish – an overconfident but successful author who has become jaded by his own work but doesn't mind the benefits of being well known.

David is famous for his role as Dewey Riley in the 'Scream' franchise and will return for the upcoming fifth installment but admits that it will be tough without the late Wes Craven – who directed the first four films – behind the camera.

The 50-year-old star said: "It's going to be bittersweet without Wes Craven there. I feel really excited to carry on his legacy.

"I know he'll be there in spirit. I get very emotional whenever I talk about Wes because it was a shock to lose him so early.

"He was a tremendous mentor to me, and a father figure. He gave me some really incredible advice. He was just a genuinely incredible human being."