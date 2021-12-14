Whitney Port is going to see a fertility specialist.

The 36-year-old designer revealed last month she had suffered a third miscarriage and while she is "scared" of getting pregnant again, she and husband Tim Rosenman - who have four-year-old son Sonny together - still "definitely want another baby".

She said: "It is a daunting thought having to go through this process again and all the unknowns, but it is something that we're looking into figuring out because I know that while I'm scared to get pregnant again and scared to miscarry again and scared for the newborn phase and scared for the breastfeeding, I'm scared for all of it, but I know that if I think about my life in 20 years and I look back that, I will regret not going through those things," she explains.

Whitney was advised to speak to a fertility specialist as it would be "safest" due to her history of pregnancy loss.

She noted: "It's totally new territory for me, but it's just a little bit too scary to leave it to fate again at this point with my history."

The 'With Whit' host is "trying to go with the flow" and is focusing on the positive; that she already has one child.

She told People magazine: "[I] tell myself that even if we can't have another baby, we are still so blessed to obviously have what we have.

"Whatever happens next is really just extra and I really do believe that."

Whitney and her husband explained their sad loss to Sonny without too much detail.

She explained: "[We told him] there was a possibility that there could be a baby growing inside my belly, but we still have to wait and see.

"I'm not sure how much he understood or grasped.

"And then when it did happen, we ended up telling him, 'It stopped growing inside Mommy's belly, but we're going to keep working on it.' And he just said in response, 'Well maybe you just need some more time.'

"He has since made little comments here and there about wanting someone to play with and wanting a brother or a sister. And it pings my heart a little bit, but there's really nothing I can do but take a step by step at this point."