Freida Pinto has been on an "intense and wild ride" since giving birth.

The 37-year-old actress and her husband Cory Tran welcomed son Rumi-Ray into the world last month and the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star is grateful she was "prepared" for how tough the early postpartum period can be, although it hasn't stopped her from feeling "sad, lonely, frustrated and helpless", as suffering discomfort from breastfeeding and giving birth.

She candidly wrote on Instagram: "The Postpartum journey has been one of the most intense and wild rides I have ever been on. It felt like the months being pregnant and even childbirth were little appetizers to this grand main course. Preparation was so key to this life altering phase of mothering and I feel so proud, relieved and blessed to have walked into it with knowledge, research and support. But what does it really mean to be postpartum "prepared".

"-It certainly doesn't mean you won't feel sad, lonely, frustrated and helpless at times.

"- or that you will be wonderfully rested and have no sleep deprivation.

"-or that you won't snap at your well intentioned partner and break down in tears.

"-or that your nipples won't be sore and that for some of us our toes will curl everytime our little baby birds open up their sweet mouths to latch.

"-or that you will never doubt your milk supply or for some, be worried about being judged for choosing the formula route.

"- or that your vagina and the rest of your ladyparts will look and feel exactly the same again as before.

"- or that your energy levels will always match the nonstop effort you have to put into nourishing that little life.(sic)"

But Freida reassured new mothers that things will "get better".

She continued: "The preparedness is more so to know how best to tackle all of this and to not feel abandoned by a health care system that focuses so much on your pregnancy and birth and somehow disappears when you are most vulnerable and in the most challenging phase of your life.

"To know that every mama will have a different journey but everyone of us will have some hill to climb"

"And that most importantly it REALLY DOES GET BETTER and we learn so much about ourselves and gosh we can truly acknowledge and celebrate the goddesses that we are!"

The 'Christmas Number One' actress is keen to help "normalise conversations about the challenges and changes brought on during the postpartum period."

She added: "Changes that need to be better understood, accepted and not shamed. And challenges that can be managed so much better with just a little extra help. My mission is to make this sacred period less about the suffering and more about acceptance, self love and growth.

"And to bring some much required peace to this healing period. (sic)"