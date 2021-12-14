Kim Kardashian West had a "moment of rebirth" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41-year-old beauty - who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February - admitted she "loved" taking a break from the spotlight due to isolation rules and restrictions because it gave her the opportunity to "recalibrate", though she is "excited" that the world is slowly getting back to "normal".

Asked if she feels overwhelmed because so many social events are happening again, she said: "I don’t feel overwhelmed. I feel excited to be back in the mix although I definitely loved taking all of that time off.

"I honestly think it was really good for my soul to have this time to recalibrate, to have this moment of rebirth.

"I try to look at everything as positively as possible, even when the whole world is falling apart and we’re all worried about our loved ones. But I’m excited that things are getting back to normal."

The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm with Kanye - thinks the pandemic brought her and her family closer together.

She told i-D magazine: "My kids for sure. It brought me closer to my grandma. It brought us really close as a family actually, especially when we all had COVID together. Even when you think you can’t get any closer, we just got closer."

When it comes to raising her kids, the most important thing Kim wants to teach them is to be kind to other people.

She said: "I think it’s really important for me to have kindness. That’s actually one thing I’ve tried to impart to my kids too – I’ve tried to raise kind human beings. None of this matters. So treat everyone with respect and kindness. I think that’s just the goal, honestly. "