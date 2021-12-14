Naomi Campbell has signed to a new modelling agency.

The 51-year-old supermodel has joined Women Management, an arm of Elite World Group network, and her mission is to "change the game for fashion as we know it" and support emerging talent globally.

In a statement issued to WWD, she said: “I am absolutely thrilled to join Women Management.

"Together, in partnership with Elite World Group, we will change the game for fashion as we know it.

"For years, it’s been my personal mission to support creative talent in emerging markets.

"From Africa to India, to the Middle East and Europe, there are so many voices that deserve to be heard.

"It’s so important that the fashion industry looks beyond its core capitals to invest in this extraordinary talent.

"Working in true partnership with Women Management and Elite World Group, we will be able to leverage a powerful global network to help more people share their genius with the world. Anything is possible in this next chapter, and I can’t wait to get to work!”

Akeem Rasool, image director at Women Management, added: “Naomi is an icon. A supermodel. An elemental force.

"She has shaped and redefined fashion and culture many times over.

"We’re honoured that she’s returned to her roots at Women New York to continue her unrivalled career, and we are proud to work together to elevate talent from emerging markets around the globe."

Elite World Group has 32 agencies, also including the renowned Elite Model Management.

The latter's roster boasts the likes of Claudia Schiffer, Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, and Irina Shayk.