Jodie Turner-Smith went on a "cosmic psychedelic journey" when she gave birth.

The 35-year-old actress praised the way her body was "miraculous" enough to know what to do when she was in labour with her daughter Janie in April 2020 because she went through the process without any form of pain relief.

She said: "After I had my baby—I birthed at home, and it took me a very long time to give birth to my daughter, and I didn't do it with any medication.

"So, in a sense it was like this cosmic psychedelic journey because your body is such a miraculous thing and it will do whatever it has to do to be able to process and understand whatever pain it is going through."

But the 'Anne Boleyn' actress - who has Janie with her husband Joshua Jackson - admitted her doula and midwife imposed some restrictions on her after she gave birth.

She added to E! News: "I wasn't allowed to go downstairs for two weeks in order to let myself heal.

"I hadn't even thought about that as a concept.

"My ancestors were f****** birthing in f****** fields, and then going right back to work."

Episode one of 'Anne Boleyn' showed Jodie's titular Tudor queen go through her third pregnancy loss with the stillbirth of her son and the actress thought it was an "honour" to depict something "so personal".

She explained: "I really wanted to make sure that I was doing my best to honor that trauma... I really believe that it an honor asked to enact something that is so personal for many people and that is so important.

"For any performer, there's always an honour when somebody asks you to portray something that is so personal and scary and frightening."