Chrissy Teigen drops her five-year-old daughter's baby tooth down the sink

Chrissy Teigen had to have her sink dismantled after dropping her daughter's tooth down the sink.

The 36-year-old model's eldest child, five-year-old Luna, recently lost the first of her baby teeth but before it could be placed under her pillow in readiness for a visit from the tooth fairy, the 'Cravings' writer lost it.

Chrissy shared a video on her Instagram Story of a plumber dismantling her sink to fish out the lost tooth and captioned the post: “Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink”.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who also has three-year-old Miles with husband John Legend - was thrilled when the tooth was found.

Alongside a black and white photo which appeared to be taken down a pipe, she wrote: "Oh s** t we found it on the camera! praise lord I was so sad.(sic)"

Meanwhile, John revealed over the weekend he's finally made good on a pact he and Chrissy made and had one of Luna's drawings tattooed on his arm.

He shared a photo of the tattoo on his Instagram Story and wrote: "New tattoo by @winterstone based on a sketch by Luna.(sic)"

In an earlier post, the 42-year-old star had shared a video of the tattoo artist inking the trio of flowers onto his skin, tagging both the artist and his wife Chrissy into the post.

Chrissy previously revealed she had had a butterfly tattoo inspired by one of Luna's drawings but her husband had failed to go through with a promise to get one too.

She said: "Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn!' and I was like, 'I agree! And then she drew like a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm.

"He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours?' And I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine. But we support the arts in our household."

