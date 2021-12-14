The original 'Sonic the Hedgehog' video game will be available in Tesla cars.

The 1991 Sega Mega Drive title, the smash hit platformer which rivalled Nintendo's Super Mario character in popularity, is coming to Tesla's in-car gaming system following a deal between SEGA and the electric vehicle company.

An announcement from Sega read: "Get ready, Sonic fans! SEGA has just announced a partnership with Tesla to bring 'Sonic the Hedgehog 1', the game that started it all, to Tesla’s in-car gaming console for both existing and new models. Passengers turn into players as they race at lightning speed across classic zones to defeat enemies on a mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman, all in the comfort of their own car!

"SEGA is excited to partner with Tesla to bring this iconic Sonic title to their extensive gaming library. 'Sonic the Hedgehog 1' will be available in all Tesla models around the world via the built-in display screen in conjunction with a handheld controller connected through the car’s USB ports. Now no matter where you travel, Sonic can come along with you!”

The Tesla Arcade in-car gaming system - which is available as standard on the Tesla Model X and Model S cars - can be used by plugging a USB controller into the system and as well as 'Sonic the Hedgehog', other games available include 'Cuphead', 'The Witcher 3', 'Stardew Valley' and 'Fallout Shelter' among others.

Meanwhile, SEGA recently announced the next Sonic game in the franchise.

‘Sonic Frontiers’ was officially announced at The Game Awards and will be the series’ first “open-zone-inspired” game.

The title is being developed by Sonic Team Japan and led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto.

Sonic Team USA creative officer, Takashi Iizuka, said of the game: “'Sonic Frontiers' is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by long-time Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike. We’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.”

‘Sonic Frontiers’ is currently set for a Holiday 2022 release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.