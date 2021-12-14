'Mortal Kombat 11' and a plethora of new games have been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in December.

The fighting title - which was originally released in November 2019 - allows players able to battle it out to a bloody finish as classic characters such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero and Sonya Blade.

Elsewhere, single-player mystery game 'Firewatch' becomes available to download, offering days of gaming to anyone who wants to work their way through the thick of the Wyoming wilderness.

In total there are nine titles coming to Game Pass this month including child-friendly titles 'Ben 10: Power Trip', 'Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay' and 'Transformers: Battlegrounds'.

'The Gunk', 'Lake, Broken Age', 'Race with Ryan' and super-popular multiplayer 'Among Us' complete the list.

All the games will be available to download from December 16.

Xbox Game Pass release schedule:

Among Us (December 14)

Lake (December 16)

Firewatch (December 16)

Broken Age (December 16)

Ben 10: Power Trip (December 16)

Mortal Kombat 11 (December 16)

The Gunk (December 16)

Race with Ryan (December 16)

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (December 16)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (December 16)