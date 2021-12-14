Robin Williams made a “massive impression” on Ben Affleck.

The 49-year-old actor admitted the late 'Mrs Doubtfire' actor - who took his own life in 2014 - was the first really "famous" person he met when he signed up to star in his and Matt Damon's 1997 debut film 'Good Will Hunting' and the way the movie legend conducted himself on set was something he's tried to emulate ever since.

Speaking on YouTube series 'Jake's Takes', he said: "I loved Robin.

"He was the first person that I really met or knew who was, like, 'famous.' We had just written this movie, and it was amazing that it got made, and then Robin Williams, who was probably the biggest star around at that time, was in the movie.

"I mean, he did so much for us by believing in us and doing that movie, and also by how warm and lovely and kind he was and collaborative.

"I just thought, 'Well if this guy can do it and be kind to people and collaborate and work with people and care about them and listen to them, I certainly can.' "

The 'Tender Bar' actor went on to pay tribute to Robin's "basic goodness and humanity".

He said: "He was a really extraordinary, kind, loving guy, and that to me is the legacy of Robin. That's what his comedy was rooted in, kind of a basic goodness and humanity.

"I wish I had known him my whole life. Growing up, I didn't have that opportunity, but when I did meet him, I was a pretty young guy; I was 24. It made a massive impression on me and I thought, 'OK, that's how you do this. I'm going to spend my life trying to live up to this example.' "