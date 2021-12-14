Lil Uzi Vert claims his insurance company tried to "cut [him] off" after he got his forehead pierced.

The 26-year-old rapper – whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods – admitted it caused concern when he had a pink diamond inserted into his face in February because the firm who he had life insurance with thought he was "trying to kill himself" and were going to cancel his policy.

Speaking on Twitch streamer Trainwreck’s ‘scuffed’ podcast, he said: “My insurance tried to cut me off, they were like, ‘This kid’s trying to kill himself,’ because we knew it was a piercing, my insurance looked at it like, ‘This kid just implanted this diamond in his head, and he’s gonna die.’ I really had to call the piercing person and show them low-key… it’s literally a piercing.”

Fortunately, the rapper suggested the matter had been sorted out.

He continued: “But everything’s straight.

“I never even thought about my insurance company, like my life insurance. I just started living life, I’m like ‘what they f*** are they calling for?’”

In July, Uzi's diamond was ripped out of his forehead when he jumped into the crowd during his performance at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, and though he still has the jewel, he's had to give the site time to "reheal" before he can think about having it put back in.

He said: “This is actually the back post of it, It was pretty heavy, it was like ripping my forehead and I had to let it reheal.”

The 'Over Your Head' hitmaker previously admitted is took him over five years to save up for the diamond.

He tweeted in February: "I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face. (sic)"