Kerry Katona has admitted having a baby "does not appeal to [her] one bit".

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has five children from previous relationships - has previously revealed she has been exploring the possibility of surrogacy in order to have a child with fiance Ryan Mahoney but she doesn't "feel broody in the slightest".

Kerry - who is rehearsing for a production of 'Sleeping Beauty' in Oldham - wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I enjoyed some lovely baby cuddles during rehearsals last week. My co-star Kate Salmon, who is playing the fairy godmother and is also our director, has just had twins and she brought them with her.

"I’ve known Kate for years. We both met our partners online at the same time – and they’re both toyboys called Ryan. What are the chances?!

"I must admit though, it hasn’t made me feel broody in the slightest. The thought of doing all of that again does not appeal to me one bit."

However, Kerry admitted she would have another child if it's what her partner really wants, though she likes her life without the restrictions of having a baby.

She added: "I’ve said that if I’m going to do it again, I’ll do it because I know it’s what Ryan wants.

"Obviously, I would love the baby 100 per cent, but if I could get away with not doing it, I’ll be honest, I would!

"I like having the freedom to go out with Ryan and not worrying about getting a babysitter."

The 41-year-old star previously admitted she doesn't want to take too long to start the process of having a baby via surrogate.

She said: “I’m not getting any younger and I don’t want to be a mum in my sixties taking her kid to school. “So once I know all the steps I have to take, it will give me a good 20 years to be with my child. It’s exciting!”

And as well as praising Ryan as a "wonderful" stepdad, she explained her own brood are part of the reasons why they don't want to adopt a baby.

She continued: "He'd like to carry on his name as well. We wouldn't want to adopt as it's like he's almost adopted my children anyway. Ryan is such a wonderful stepdad to my kids and treats them like his own."