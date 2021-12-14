Lady Gaga "confided" in Bradley Cooper before taking the leading role in 'House of Gucci.'

The 35-year-old popstar - who was nominated for an Oscar when she starred alongside Bradley in 'A Star is Born' - heaped praise on the Hollywood star before revealing that she has "confided" in him for years.

She said: "Bradley Cooper really believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in 'A Star Is Born' and the way that he empowered me to take helm of that character as well as take helm of the soundtrack and work with him so closely on a movie about music and a movie about musicians, it really was the success of our artistic collaboration and I think it landed me where I am now. I've confided in Bradley for years and I've always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavours"

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker was speaking on the Entertainment Weekly's 'Awardist' podcast and when asked whether she had spoke to him about the role of Italian convict Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci, she confirmed that she "absolutely" asked for his input.

Her admissions come just a month after Bradley Cooper also spoke highly of Gaga, commenting that she is "charismatic" and "beautiful."

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "She's just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, 'If I can just harness that … then it's just for me to mess up.' But then, when we started working together, I realized, 'Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she's able to do and her commitment level"