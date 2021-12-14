Nicole Kidman has received the Career Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The 54-year-old actress became the recipient of the award following her "truly spot-on" performance in 'Being the Ricardos', where she takes on the role of iconic comedy actress Lucille Ball.

Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement: "On American television there are few classic stars more beloved than Lucille Ball. Rising to the challenge of playing such an iconic talent, Nicole Kidman delivers a truly spot-on performance in capturing both the on-camera comic timing and off-camera bravery that made Lucy an unstoppable force in the 1950s and 60s. For this role, in the wake of her many other outstanding performances, we are thrilled to present the prestigious Career Achievement Award to Nicole Kidman."

Nicole will be presented with the award at the in-person event which is set to take place on 06.01.2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center while the festival which surrounds the awards ceremony will run until 17.01.2021.

She joins this year’s previously announced honourees, including writer and director Kenneth Branagh along with cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill, who will receive the Vanguard Award for their work on the drama 'Belfast', Jennifer Hudson who will receive the Chairman's Award for her role as iconic singer Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' and the cast of 'King Richard', who will receive the Ensemble Performance Award.

Academy Award winner Nicole also joins a list of other Hollywood legends to have received the accolade in the past, including the likes of Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Laura Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee.