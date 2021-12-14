Brooke Shields used to be "terrified" of sex.

The 56-year-old model spoke of how she found intimate relations scary in her 20s, admitting that the idea of sex left her feeling she would be "committing an offence to humanity."

She said: "Sex for me it has really evolved. My 20s, I was always terrified of it, because I was a virgin until I was 22. You know, I thought I was committing an offence to humanity for being a Catholic, not married, and I had so much guilt."

The 'Suddenly Susan' star - who has daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15 with husband Chris Henchy - then went on to comment on her views regarding sex only changed when she hit her 40s, adding that she never wants her daughters to "feel used."

Speaking to Yahoo! Life, she added: "It wasn’t until my 40s that I started thinking of sex as my experience, not someone else’s experience that I just navigated. What I want my daughters to know is that it’s a joint decision. Even with as woke as everybody is, you’d be shocked at how they see themselves within relationships. I don’t want them ever to feel used. I want them to feel more in control and not ashamed of anything. I do have a wonderful husband who celebrates me. He loves me at every stage, which I'm very blessed by."

Brooke then went on to note that while "children are everything", people should never give up on the idea of romance in a relationship.

She added: "But you can’t lose sight of date night or romance. You don’t want it to become, like, a chore, you know? With age comes this sense of confidence and knowledge. And I think that that’s not the predominant message out there."