Billie Eilish thinks pornography is a "disgrace."

The 19-year-old popstar admitted that she started watching X-rated films as a child but now feels she "incredibly devastated" to have been exposed to it at such a young age.

She said: "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn."

The 'Happier than Ever' hitmaker then went on to claim that it has an unrealistic nature which impacted on her own discovery of sex and feels "angry" that adult movies are "so loved."

Speaking on SiriusXM’s 'The Howard Stern Show', she added: "The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to. I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was okay. The way that vaginas look in porn is f***ing crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that."

The 'No Time to Die' singer also opened up about her experiences dating, noting that being a celebrity can make things "really hard."

She said: "I’m not a serial dater … I don’t go to stuff and flirt with people. It’s really hard to meet people when people are either terrified of you or think that you’re out of their league. Last year, I thought that I’d be single for the rest of my life. I genuinely couldn’t even picture myself in a relationship of any sort. I got over that pretty fast."