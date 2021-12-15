Sherri Shepherd returned to her guest hosting duties on 'The Wendy Williams Show' just two days after having emergency surgery for appendicitis.

The 54-year-old comedian was due to sit in for regular host Wendy on Monday (13.12.2021) but was replaced by actor Michael Rapaport after being rushed to hospital.

Speaking on the daytime talk show upon her return on Tuesday, Sherri explained: "I'm walking through the streets of New York City and literally it was this excruciating pain in my abdomen and my assistant got me to the hospital, because I was in such agony. They put me on an IV and then gave me a CT and came back and said I have appendicitis. I started crying because the doctor said I had to have my appendix taken out right then and there."

The star was then told by doctors if they didn't operate right away, the issue could prove to be fatal if her appendix were to burst, which led to her drafting in Michael as her replacement.

She added: "When I heard that word die, I said, 'Can someone find me Michael Rapaport?!"

When 'Atypical' star Michael opened the show on Monday, he reassured fans by letting them know that Sherri was feeling "fine" as she rested up following the operation.

He said: "So Sherri was supposed to host today. Unfortunately, she had appendicitis. She's fine. She is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She's feeling fine today and she is rested. Get well soon, Sherri. Everybody loves you!"

The two stars are the latest in a series of guest anchors for 'The Wendy Williams Show', as Wendy herself is recovering following her own health scares.

In November, Wendy explained on Instagram: "I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready."