Lea Michele was "shook" by her own pregnancy.

The former 'Glee' star, 35, - who has fourteen-month-old Ever Leo with businessman husband Zandy Reich, 38 - revealed that she was "shook" by her pregnancy and was left questioning who she was during it.

She said: "Everything [has changed]. And I'm so grateful. My pregnancy really shook me. And it kind of took everything. It’s like everything else just wiped away. And I felt, for the first time, like…frozen in this moment in my life of like, ‘Who am I? What am I? What do I want? What do I believe in?"

Lea then went on to detail that faith played a part in her realisation of "what matters the most" and claimed that her journey to motherhood has "grounded" and "softened" her in multiple ways.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Hodda Show', she added: "And faith and everything just kind of all came zeroing in on what matters the most. And finding strength that I never thought that I had or had to have. And then you see your baby. And I think, for me, it just has really grounded me and softened me in so many ways. And also just put so much perspective on what really matters and what I want the rest of my life to look like."

Lea - who diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition caused by an imbalance of reproductive hormones - previously spoke of how the pregnancy was the "lowest point" in her life.

During an Instagram Live, she said: "It was just horrible. It was absolutely, absolutely horrible. I finally announced I was pregnant, and I still was uncertain if the pregnancy was going to last. It was the lowest I've been in my entire life."