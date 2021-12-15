Kelly Clarkson has joked that she'll be "single forever" following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The 'Underneath the Tree' hitmaker, 39, was interviewing Andy Cohen on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and joked that she would be "single forever" when the pair were discussing first dates and disagreed on settings.

When the 'Watch What Happens Live' anchor said he would choose a cocktail bar, Kelly responded: "I might be more of a coffee person. I don’t know if I’m willing to invest in an evening with you yet might be more of a coffee person. I don’t know if I’m willing to invest in an evening with you yet. I'll be single forever."

Kelly - who shot to fame when she won the first season of 'American Idol' in 2002 and is known for hits such as 'Since U Been Gone' and 'Because of You' - was married to music manager Brandon, 44, from 2013 until 2020, with Kelly being declared legally single in August 2021, winning custody of their children River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five.

At the time of the split, a source told Us Weekly: "They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return. So she filed for divorce."

Another insider claimed later claimed that the singer has "no regrets" over the divorce.

They told Us weekly: "She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle. She had tremendous resentment toward him. She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore. She hasn’t and won’t ever look back. Kelly has no regrets about filing for divorce. She only stuck it out for as long as she did for her kids."