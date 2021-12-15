Flavor Flav narrowly escaped death this week when a giant boulder struck his car.

The 62-year-old rapper was returning to Los Angeles from Las Vegas when the heavy rain caused a boulder to fall down a cliff-side and then smash into the right side of the vehicle.

As reported by TMZ, a representative for the star said the boulder hit his car and while he briefly lost control, he was able to get to the side of the road.

Flav told the outlet that "God is good" and added he "came very close to death but is super grateful to be alive".

His team then helped him get AAA on the scene due to the damage to the car.

He's said to be physically fine after the scary incident, although he's a bit shaken up.

The boulder fell down a cliff in La Tuna Canyon, and pictures from the incident reveal if he'd been driving a few inches in another direction, he could have been killed.

His representative added to Page Six: "Thank God he survived and is OK, although [he’s] a bit emotionally shaken up."

Last month, Flav was with Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson as they celebrated the 'Saturday Night Live' star's 28th birthday at Kris Jenner's home.

He shared a photo of them together and wrote: "celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner.

"Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,, (sic)"

Meanwhile, earlier this month Flav entered a no contest plea to coercion following an incident on October 5 where he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Flav had been accused of throwing a woman down and taking a phone out of her hand, and the domestic battery charge was dropped, with the rapper having to pay a $640 fine for the coercion charge.

His lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told TMZ: "Today the domestic violence charge against Mr. William Drayton (Flavor Flav) was dismissed.

"Mr. Drayton acknowledged the nonviolent act of grabbing a phone during the incident in question, a misdemeanor, and the case was closed by the court.

"Mr. Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone's support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety."