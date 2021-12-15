Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott has got engaged to her longtime partner Matt Moeller.

The 49-year-old rapper's daughter revealed this week that her boyfriend - whom she has been with for seven years - has popped the question, and now they're set to tie the knot.

Sharing photos of the proposal on Instagram, she wrote: "This moment. this life. yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU (sic)"

The proposal comes five months after the loved up couple celebrated their seventh anniversary.

She wrote at the time: "While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same - you are my favorite person.

"You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY."

Eminem's adopted daughter Alaina's biological mother Dawn Scott - who in 2016 - is the sister of Emimem's ex-wife Kim.

Meanwhile, the 'Real Slim Shady' star also has daughter Hailie with Kim, while Kim's other biological child - whom he adopted in 2005 - came out as non-binary over summer and as the 19 year old changed their name from Whitney to Stevie Laine.

Back in 2004, he opened up about his relationship with Alaina and said: "I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie.

"I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

And the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker opened up on his rules as a parent as he discussed the idea of "guidelines and rules and boundaries".

He explained: "Teach them right from wrong as best I can, try not to lose my temper, try to set guidelines and rules and boundaries. Never lay a hand on them."

He added: "I'm trying to teach them and make them learn from my mistakes. It's almost like juggling — juggling the rap life and fatherhood."