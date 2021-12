Kylie Jenner enjoyed a low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home over the weekend.

The 24-year-old star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi - and she celebrated with her family and some close friends as her due date approaches.

As reported by TMZ, Khloe set up a massage station for the gathering, as well as treats for attendees - which included Kylie's nieces and nephews - and a tent with tables to give people privacy.

It's said Kylie has been "nesting" at home and taking it easy as she awaits the arrival of her baby.

A source recently said: "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

The insider also said the 30-year-old rapper is equally as ready to become a dad again and claimed he and Kylie have been “inseparable” over the course of her pregnancy.

They added: "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy.

"They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

And Kylie and Travis’ daughter Stormi is also excited to be a big sister, and is “fully aware” of what her new role means.

The source explained: "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long. She's fully aware and is very excited."

Meanwhile, other sources previously said Kylie is “so excited” to welcome her second child and has been busy decorating the nursery for her impending arrival.

They said: “[Kylie is] doing really well and is so excited about the baby. [She is] having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby.

“She and Travis are doing great too. They spend as much time with Stormi as they can. Kylie is convinced that she will be the best big sister."