Prince Charles has slammed "nonsense conspiracy theories" around the coronavirus vaccine.

The 73-year-old royal visited a vaccination clinic in Kennington, south London on Tuesday (14.12.21) and as he paid tribute to the 127 vaccinators and 190 volunteers who have been working to administer around 3,000 booster shots a day, he also bemoaned hesitancy around the jabs.

He said: "You are marvellous. What would we do without you?

"It is so frustrating all these nonsense conspiracy theories."

Charles also chatted to some of those receiving their boosters at the clinic, which is situated in a church.

He told one woman: "I shall try and distract you!"

The Prince of Wales - who revealed last week he had had his booster shot - chatted with Kate Suiter, who trained to be a vaccinator eight months ago.

She said afterwards: “He said thank you for helping and I joked that I had the gift of the jab and he laughed and said ‘I’m going to use that’."

Following his visit, Charles was praised for giving a "welcome acknowledgement" to the staff at the clinic.

Abdul Mukadam, 53, lead GP for Covid vaccinations for Lambeth, told the Evening Standard newspaper: “Charles thanked and acknowledged every vaccinator and volunteer he met. He thanked them for the hard work they have been doing.

“Everybody has been doing their bit whether it is training as a vaccinator, coming as a volunteer or turning up to get the booster; and Charles was doing his bit by coming to acknowledge the efforts.

“It is a welcome acknowledgement and there are a lot of people out there in the whole country doing their bit and in a way this was an acknowledgement and thanks for all of them.

“The NHS couldn’t have done this on their own without all these volunteers."