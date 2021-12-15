Justin Bieber will resolve his sexual assault lawsuit in private.

The 27-year-old singer was accused by a woman known only as Danielle of sexually assaulting her at a Four Seasons Hotel in Texas in March 2014 and subsequently filed his own lawsuit against her for defamation.

And according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, at a status hearing with Judge Terry Green last month, Justin and Danielle agreed to work out the lawsuit in private mediation.

Justin sued Danielle, and a second accuser named Kadi, for $10 million damages after they alleged he had sexually assaulted them.

When the 'Yummy' hitmaker first denied the allegations, he also provided proof he was elsewhere at the time of the first claim against him, and says in his legal case he has "indisputable documentary evidence" to prove both sexual assault claims are nothing but "outrageous, fabricated lies".

Danielle had originally claimed she was sexually assaulted in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, TX on March 9, 2014 after a music event, but Justin could prove that whilst he was in the city on the date of the alleged incident, he didn't stay at the Four Seasons Hotel or even have a room there, and was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the time.

Justin - who is married to Hailey Bieber - instead believes Danielle fabricated her allegations based on public reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014.

In Kadi's original accusation, she alleged Justin assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York City at around 2:30 AM on May 5, 2015, but the 'Love Yourself' singer also insists this is factually impossible.

Justin claimed he was in New York City in May 2015 for the Met Gala, but attended a private after-party where he stayed until 4am, and said there is photographic evidence and several witnesses to back him up.