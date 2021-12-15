Holly Madison has claimed Hugh Hefner was "literally pushed on top" of her on their first date.

The 'Girls Next Door' star dated the Playboy founder - who died in 2017 aged 91 - from 2001 and 2008 and recalled how she initially agreed to go out with him when there was a "spot open" after one of his girlfriends left the Playboy mansion, and although she wasn't expecting a "very traditional" first date, she thought she'd be given an introduction into life with the media mogul rather than being pushed into anything.

Speaking on the 'Power: Hugh Hefner' podcast, she said: "I didn't really know what went on with them sexually. I figured something, and I was prepared for that. I wasn't prepared for what would eventually happen.

"I wasn't necessarily expecting to have sex that night. I thought it would be more of a first date.

"[I thought it] would be more of a type of thing where I saw what happened, saw what was going on, [and] if I wasn't comfortable with it, I wouldn't have to do anything."

However, things moved far quicker than Holly expected and the 'Vegas Diaries' star was left "mortified and embarrassed" by the events of their first date.

She recalled: "He was literally pushed on top of me. And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would...

"It wasn't that the idea of possibly having sex with him repelled me so much. It was more the group aspect that was really out of my comfort zone and just the feeling of like, 'Wow. That happened. Everybody knows it happened.'

"All of a sudden it felt like everybody was going to know about me and I was horrified by it."

But the 41-year-old beauty insisted she "had always admired Hef" and "really looked up to him" before she became one of his girlfriends, and didn't feel she should just "run away" after their first date.

She added: "I felt like there's no taking that back, so I might as well get what I came for."