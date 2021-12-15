Mandy Moore understands the "significance" of the festive season now she has a child.

The 'This Is Us' actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed son Gus into the world in February and she's "very, very excited" for their first family Christmas together.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I understand now, yes, the significance of the holidays. I'm very, very excited to have our first holiday season together."

Mandy has been taking Gus to work with her since he was just a few weeks old so joked he may need "therapy" in the future to come to terms with seeing her real self and in ageing make-up to play the older Rebecca Pearson.

She said: "He's come to work with me since he was like a month old. So he's seen me in different make-up and wigs and everything.

"[He looks at me like] 'You have the same voice, you smell like my mom, but you look like you're 70.'

"I know it's a little confusing, probably."

The 37-year-old star is currently busy directing her first episode of the family drama, which she admitted has been a "dream" and she's delighted the scenes she's taken charge of are largely focused on her on-screen daughter, Chrissy Metz's character Kate Pearson.

She gushed: "It's such a dream. The episode is so good.

"The fact that I get to do her episode, and the final telling of a very important chapter in her life, [it's great].

"There's such a difference between sitting behind a monitor and watching a monitor, versus being in scene with someone. I've been working with Chrissy for six years now, and I was watching her on a monitor doing a scene the other day and I was just [wowed.]

"It blows my mind how good these friends of mine are at what they do. I have a whole new appreciation."

Mandy admitted directing hasn't been difficult because the cast and crew are so talented and have a close bond.

She said: "I don't have to do anything, honestly, with this crew. I just sit there and go, 'Just do your thing!' It's amazing."