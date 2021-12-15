Shakira will judge new dance series 'Dancing with Myself'.

Each week, the NBC show will see a new group of dancers of all ages and backgrounds compete in a number of challenges designed and demonstrated by the programme's celebrity creators, including the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker.

The show is described as a "family-friendly competition that aims to bring out the performer in everyone" and contestants will isolate in their own pods as they learn the routines and add their own twists, before performing in front of a live audience.

Shakira and her fellow judges will offer feedback after each round, before the audience ultimately decides who should be crowned Best Dancer of the Night and take home a cash prize.

The 44-year-old star said of her new venture: “I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community.

“I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment will produce the series.

Irwin Entertainment's John Irwin has promised the show will offer a "fresh twist" to the competition programe format.

He said: "Shakira is one of the most influential icons in the industry with an incredible presence and platform to inspire her devoted fanbase to incorporate dance into their lives.

“The series amplifies the familiar, much-loved format with a fresh twist as it’s the first ever to leap into today’s Internet dance craze. 'Dancing with Myself' is sure to be a universal experience that moves viewers of all ages, everywhere.

Shakira will also serve as executive producer, along with John, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel, Ben Thursby-Palmer and the star's manager, Jaime Levine.