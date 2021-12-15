Microsoft have released their brand new four hour documentary on the history of the Xbox.

The story of Xbox, 'Power On', was originally announced in November to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the original console.

The series consists of six 40-minute episodes and will cover how Microsoft bosses were convinced to enter the console market and the machine's evolution from the original 2001 machine through to the latest Xbox One X.

Speaking during the 20th anniversary steam last month, Xbox head of programming Tina Summerford said: "The project began almost three years ago with a simple question: is there a compelling story behind the history of Xbox?

“The answer, it turns out, was yes, absolutely. So we partnered with an Emmy award-winning documentary film team to really dig in and help bring the story to life.

“At its core it’s a story about how Xbox started as a passion project from a small group of gamers within Microsoft and grew to become a source of joy for Xbox players around the world.”

'Power On' will be available across multiple platforms, including Roku, IMDb TV, Youtube and Redbox.

'Power On' episode list:

• CHAPTER 1: THE RENEGADES – A small team of upstarts sets out to convince Microsoft that it’s time to enter the console business.

• CHAPTER 2: THE VALENTINE’S DAY MASSACRE – The battle to own the living room is on–but not without significant cost and risk.

• CHAPTER 3: AND IT DIDN’T TURN ON – Public doubt intensifies as issues threaten to spoil the 2001 launch for Xbox.

• CHAPTER 4: COOL, NOW WHAT? – A console is only as good as its games, and Xbox needs a gamechanger to survive. Enter Halo.

• CHAPTER 5: THE RED RING OF DEATH – The demand for Xbox 360 is at fever pitch, but a critical malfunction threatens its success.

• CHAPTER 6: TV OR NOT TV – Xbox loses its way. Can a former intern get the team back on track?