Katie Price has avoided jail time after being arrested for drink-driving following a crash in September.

The 43-year-old star has been given a 16-week suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service, while she has been ordered to attend 20 rehab sessions and her driving ban has been extended for two years.

Speaking at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (15.12.21), District Judge Amanda Kelly said: "When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others.

"You could have killed somebody. Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time.

"You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time. You seem to think you are above the law."

Earlier this year, Katie was arrested for drink-driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance after a crash near her Sussex home in South East England.

A court previously heard that she told police officers at the scene: "I took drugs, I should not be driving."

Joe Harrington, Price's defence solicitor, said in court at the time: "She has had a lot of personal problems recently. Currently she is in the process of bankruptcy proceedings, so her house may be repossessed.

"As I understand it, she had been drinking, she was lonely, and she decided to go and see a friend who lived a relatively short distance away and that is when the incident happened.

"Currently she is in the process of bankruptcy proceedings, so her house may be repossessed. So, quite a lot going on in this lady's life, a really difficult period."

Julie Hutton, the chair of the bench, handed the star an interim driving ban.

She also warned her: "We regularly send people to prison for driving whilst disqualified."

Following the crash, a statement on Katie's Instagram account read: "This message has been written by Kate's family. As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health.

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs. We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone."