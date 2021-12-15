'Minecraft' content has been watched on YouTube at least one trillion times.

The video platform has unveiled new statistics showing that content related to the hugely popular game - which launched over a decade ago - has reached a staggering milestone.

In an article breaking down the achievement, YouTube said: "If each of those one trillion views were just one second long, that would add up to over 30,000 years.

"If each view were a Minecraft block 12 inches square, you could build a stack that reached from the Earth to the sun and back - with about seven million miles to spare. That’s how big one trillion views is.

"So how do you get there? We looked at the data - all 12 years’ worth of daily uploads and views from tens of thousands of creators and millions of viewers – and now that we’ve mined our way through, we can show you."

The content includes more than just gameplay footage, and in Japan it turns out animations are much more popular than actual videos of people playing the game itself.

Meanwhile, South Korea looks to be leading the way in views for role-playing videos, and videos about survival game mods are popular in both South Korea and Egypt.

YouTube's figures also paint a positive picture for the future, as it took eight years for the videos to hit 500 billion views.

However, it only took a further two years to double that and hit the one trillion mark.