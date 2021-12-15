Rosalia and Arca front a new radio station on ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’.

The Montomami Los Santos radio station, which is available now, features tracks from Daddy Yankee, Caroline Polachek, Popcaan and Rosalia’s new album.

The Motomami Los Santos station - which shares the name with Rosalia’s upcoming album ‘Motomami’ - will include her track ‘La Farma’ which features the Weeknd, as well as tracks from Arca.

Rosalia and Arca had previously joined up on “KLK” last summer, Rosalia had announced Motomami beginning of November.

'GTA' developer Rockstar Games’ has also announced that pre-existing 'GTA Online' radio stations Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics will be getting re-vamped.

Radio Los Santos is getting an upgrade with new music from Pusha T, Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid and Offset. Other music includes tunes from Saweetie, Tyler, Kodak Black and others.

Whereas West Coast Classics pays tribute to Dr Dre with songs such as ‘Dre Day’.

An expansion for Dr Dre online called ‘The Contract’ will feature Dr Dre and Anderson .Paak.

In the game, Dr Dre’s phone is stolen and it’s the players mission to retrieve the stolen phone.

Snoop Dog revealed earlier this year that Dr Dre was in the studios recording new music for 'Grand Theft Auto'.

He said: “He’s making great f***ing music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game."

'GTA Online' is currently available across multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox series X/S.