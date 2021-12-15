Selena Gomez has invested in a grocery delivery service.

The 29-year-old singer was so impressed with the rapid response when she first placed an order with Gopuff - a start-up founded in 2013 and now valued at $15 billion - that she's decided to put money into the business, though she declined to reveal the size of her investment.

She told Fortune magazine: "The first time I heard about Gopuff was one night when I was hanging out with some friends at home.

"We needed something from the store, but no one wanted to hop in the car and drive, so someone suggested Gopuff. I was blown away by how quickly our order arrived.

"After that, I started hearing their name and seeing the Gopuff brand pop up all over."

As well as her investment, ice cream from Selena's Serendipity Brands will also be offered on the platform, which differs from other delivery services because it owns its inventory.

The company's Senior Vice President, Dan Folkman, said: "We're super passionate about working with local brands.

"Selena was obviously already a partner [in Serendipity] and she has her own flavour. So to be able to bring that flavour to the market and have it as a place where people can get it on Gopuff, we think is a homerun.

"For celebrities like Selena to promote a product on social media and within 20 minutes, have it at someone's door is game-changing for brands."

Investing in Gopuff is only the start of the 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker's business plans.

She said: "When that deal closed, I was beyond thrilled and it really piqued my interest in the other aspects of business and investing. As for what is next, I have a few things up my sleeve."