Jamie Dornan is expecting a "tough" Christmas following the loss of his father.

The 'Fifty Shades' actor's dad, the renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor Jim Dornan, passed away in March 2021 after contracting COVID-19 and he admits that it will be sad to spend the festive season without his father for the first time.

Jamie told the Sunday Independent newspaper: "I love it, but it's the first Christmas without my dad. So it's going to be a tough one I'd imagine."

The 39-year-old actor features in Sir Kenneth Branagh's coming of age film 'Belfast' – which has been nominated for seven Golden Globe Awards – and revealed that the screening in the Northern Irish capital was one of the highlights of his career as the movie was showcased to his home city.

Jamie recalled: "We had that date, the fourth of November, in our heads the whole time.

"It was so important to us to have it resonate with and be accepted by the people of this part of the world and for them to embrace it. To find the humour in it, the poignancy in it.

"It had been all around the world but it really mattered to us what people from Belfast thought about it."

He continued: "It was one of the most special nights of my life. I will never, ever forget the feeling of that night. We got this long standing ovation after the Q&A and there was this palpable appreciation in the room.

"I had some very special people in my life with me that night. My sisters were by my side, my auntie, and some of my best friends. It was just very special."