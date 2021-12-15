Aubrey Plaza had a quickie wedding in lockdown because she got “bored” one night.

The 37-year-old actress tied the knot with director Jeff Baena, 44, earlier this year, sharing the news with her fans on Instagram in May 2021 when she casually called him "my darling husband".

Aubrey has now revealed that she and Jeff - who have been together since 2011 - decided on the spur of the moment to tie the knot whilst sat in their home avoiding COVID-19 and they found an officiant online who came to their home within two hours to oversee their vows.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the ‘Parks and Recreation’ star said

Aubrey who had been dating Jeff for 10 years before she tied the knot, said: “We got a little bored one night and we got married, and I'll tell you now. OneHourMarriage.com. That's real, look it up."

She went on to explain that a joke between her and her husband on their 10-year anniversary lead to them having a quickie quarantine wedding.

She added: "I just said, 'Hey, it's our 10-year anniversary, we should just do something special,' and I joked about getting married and he's like, 'Well we probably couldn't get married that fast.'"

Not long after Aubrey found herself Googling how to get wed in a hurry and that's how she stumbled across the website OneHourMarriage.com.

She said: “I can't remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy, but I'm pretty sure it's legal."

Describing the impromptu ceremony, the 'Child's Play' star revealed she created a "love altar" in her back garden and wore a "rosemary wreath" she got from a "witch" from across her street named Dandelion. The man from the website came to officiate the ceremony wearing a "Hawaiian shirt and had a briefcase".