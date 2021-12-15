Neil Patrick Harris wants to learn to ride a unicycle.

The 'Matrix Resurrections' star - who has 11-year-old twins Gideon and Harper with husband David Burtka - admitted mastering the one-wheeled vehicle is one of the things he has left on his list of things he'd like to accomplish.

Asked if there's anything he wants to try but hasn't yet, he told The Guardian newspaper: “I’ve never been able to ride a unicycle. I’ve got to figure that one out.”

The 48-year-old actor has a long "bucket list" and is happy to throw himself into whatever opportunities come his way.

Discussing the Matrix's famous red or blue pills - the choice to take a risk and learn the truth or live in ignorance - Neil admitted he would "for sure" venture into the unknown.

He added: “I have an insatiable desire to accomplish and do more things. I love bungee jumping and fire eating and travelling and white-water rafting – my bucket list is long. I think that’s kind of what life is about: experiential education. I figure that’s my red pill.”

The former 'How I Met Your Mother' star doesn't regret any of his previous career choices and thinks his willingness to fail has helped him to push boundaries more.

He said: "I don’t want to sound pollyannaish about it, but I’m often appreciative that the choices that I have made were pretty net positive – and I mean that not as how it was received, but how it was to create.

"I do feel like failures give us the greater opportunity to learn. If I’m too concerned about doing something wrong, then I’m not going to push my boundaries.”